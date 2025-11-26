Menu
SC protects ex-IAS officer, ex-CM's OSD, industrialist in Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi stayed the operation of the Andhra Pradesh High Court order that had cancelled their default bail.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 12:26 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 12:26 IST
