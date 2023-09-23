Home
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Skill Development Corporation scam: N Chandrababu Naidu moves SC challenging Andhra HC order

The former chief minister was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 10:35 IST

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court order dismissing his petition for quashing the FIR against him in connection with an alleged scam in the Skill Development Corporation.

The high court had rejected his plea on Friday.

Later on Friday, a court in Vijayawada had granted custody of Naidu to the CID for two days.

The former chief minister was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

(Published 23 September 2023, 10:35 IST)
