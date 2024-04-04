TDP has no representation in Rajya Sabha after lone member Ravindra Kumar's retires

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): For the first time in its over four decades of existence, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) finds itself without any representation in the Rajya Sabha as its lone member, K Ravindra Kumar retired on Wednesday.

The vacuum may continue until 2026, when three of the incumbent members in the upper house retire and new members are elected from the state.

YSR Congress party nominees YV Subba Reddy, Golla Babu Rao and Meda Raghunath Reddy were elected to the upper house unopposed in February this year, making the ruling party the fourth largest party with 11 members.