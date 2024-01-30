Tirumala temple to sell Mangala Sutras as part of Hindu Dharma Prachara

Wedding in your family and you are looking to buy Mangala Sutra? Buy it from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) you will get a mangala sutra and also blessings of lord Venkateswara along with it.

As a part of its 'noble mission' of taking forward the Sanatana Hindu Dharma Prachara, the TTD Trust Board has decided to make mangala sutras weighing 5gms and 10gms and sell them to the devotees after getting the divine blessings for a blissful married life of the couple.

The decision to make Mangala Sutras among may other important issues was taken during the TTD Board meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday. The TTD Board has also approved Rs 5,141.74 crore budget for the financial year 2024-25.

TTD Board manages the sacred hill shrine of Tirumala, considered richest Hindu temples

The Hindu Marriage system is known for its chastity and the Hindu women strongly believe in the great bond of marital system by wearing Mangala Sutra. "During my previous term as TTD Trust board chief, I have performed 32,000 marriages to poor couples through the unique Kalyanamastu programme and none of them were converted to other religions in the last 17years. By introducing the sale of Mangala Sutram which have the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, it will help them to further strengthen their bond and lead a blissful married life. These Mangala Sutrams will be prepared in 5 grams and 10 grams on a cost-to-cost basis in four or five designs. Along with these, it has also been decided to make Lakshmi kasulu too", TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said after the Board meeting.

According to the budget estimates, TTD has been expecting a Hundi collection of at Rs 1,611 crore during 2024-25. Daily on an average Tirumala temple receives at least Rs 4.5 croreto Rs 5 crore of donations in cash in SriVari hundi.

Besides cash offerings, Tirumala temple also receives gold, silver and other metals. The Lord Venkateswara temple receives around an average one ton of gold in donations from the pilgrims.

TTD also estimated that income of Rs 1,068.51 crore the form of interest on the deposits at several banks and Rs 600 crore from the sale of Prasadas, Rs 338.00 Crs from the sale of Darshan tickets.

TTD would be spending of Rs 1,664 crore which is majority of the total receipts of Rs 5,141.74 crore on Human Resources payments.

The Board also gave its nod to increase the wages of those working under contract and outsourcing systems in various departments of TTD.

It also approved Ring Road in Tirumala to be a four lane road to overcome the traffic problem along this route.

After the bifurcation of the state, an exclusive superspecialty hospital for children has been set up by TTD in the temple City of Tirupati. This hospital will henceforth be renamed as Sri Padmavathi Institute of Child Health.