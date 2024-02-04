TTD chief seeks suggestions from Hindu pontiffs at conclave

TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that the Board has been doing a wide range of Dharmic activities for several decades and is ever prepared to glorify Hindu Dharma as per the suggestions of the Peethadhipathis and Hindu religious heads.

During his inaugural speech, the TTD Board Chief advocated that Bharat is the land of Vedas and lord Sri Maha Vishnu emerged in various incarnations during aeon to protect humanity from evil forces. In Kaliyuga, Sri Maha Vishnu took the form of Sri Venkateswara and stepped on the most sacred Tirumala, he said.

TTD, from the past several decades, has been involved in carrying out various spiritual, religious and social welfare programmes to take forward the ethics and ethos of Hindu Sanatana Dharma taught by the great forefathers and saints in sacred Hindu texts, he added.

He said that despite the commitment of TTD towards glorifying Hindu Santana Dharma through its wide range of religious activities, some vested interests are often indulged in pointing out the ethos of TTD. "We are proving our stand and commitment to sustaining Hindu Sanatana Dharma through our dharmic activities. I humbly request the most pious Swamijis and Matajis who graced the Sadas to provide their valuable suggestions to take forward our Hindu Sanatana Dharma across the country as well globe", he maintained.

One of the participants Swami Swatmanandendra Saraswati of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham said that TTD Dharmic programs are invigorating Dharmic fervour among youth and driving them towards righteousness. He added that through social media TTD is also successfully combating the false and baseless, half-truths slugged by vested elements with SVBC spiritual programs. Go Samrakshana program is also laudable.

“It is praiseworthy that CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has also built a goshala at his official residence and undertook gosamrakshana activities. TTD should adopt Artificial intelligence software for Dharmic programs as well,” he said.