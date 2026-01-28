Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

GBA sets up city-wide task forces to address congestion, unauthorised buildings

No GBA officer has made genuine attempts to stop unauthorised construction even when deviations are over 50 to 100% of the sanctioned plan.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 20:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 20:20 IST
Bengaluru newstask forcetraffic congestionGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us