Union Budget 2024: TDP short sold Andhra people in quid pro quo arrangement with BJP, says YSRCP

Hyderabad: Even as ruling-TDP in Andhra Pradesh has been jubilant after the announcement of Union Budget, the opposition YSRCP said TDP had short sold the people of the state in a quid pro quo arrangement.

“TDP lost a golden opportunity but settled for Rs 15,000 crore that will be ‘arranged’ meaning it will be a loan on Andhra Pradesh. Bihar gets Rs 26,000crore ‘allocated’ and we get Rs 15,000 crore ‘arranged’. As expected, Tokenism from Token Development Party (TDP),” YSRC Parliamentary Party leader, V Vijaysai Reddy, said in a post on X.

He also said that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dreamt of a situation wherein the central government would depend on Andhra Pradesh MPs for its existence.

“Such a shame to see an opportunity being missed. TDP has settled for almost nothing. You require at least Rs 1.5 lakh crore to construct Amaravati. TDP is in a Quid Pro Quo with the BJP, in return for support, the central government is providing protection to its leaders from prosecution in AP Fibrenet Scam, AP CRDA scam, Ring Road Scam etc. This arrangement is costing the people of AP,” he said