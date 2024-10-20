US-returned couple alleges child sexual abuse of son at school run by Isha Foundation

<p>Hyderabad: Even as the dust settled over the Habeas Corpus petition, former volunteers of the Isha Foundation, a couple from Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry, had alleged that the foundation is a breeding ground for child sexual abuse.</p><p>Satya Narendra Ragani and Yamini Ragani, a US-returned couple, had alleged that the educational institutions run by the Isha Foundation are run arbitrarily without adhering to any system. They claimed that another boy at Isha Home School (ISH) sexually abused their son for three years, and when they brought this issue to the management's attention, they received no response.</p><p>The couple also recounted the story of an eight-year-old girl at the same school who endured multiple sexual abuses at the hands of the physical education teacher. Satya Narendra also acted as the Isha Foundation's committee member for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.</p>.In relief to Sadhguru, Supreme Court junks petition against Isha Foundation over 'holding two women captive'.<p>After almost 15 years in the organisation, the couple said they both recently walked out of the Isha Foundation. Narendra also claimed that an internal email revealed that the Isha Sanskriti School's adolescent girls, known as Bal Brahmacharinis, are forced to participate in certain rituals bare-chested.</p><p>“Even if the children died, these things were hidden, and even if an 8-year-old girl was raped in school, they were hidden from coming out. The founder, Sadhguru, asserts that he is a realised soul, filled with compassion, and remains silent about the atrocities perpetrated against the students of Isha Vidya, Isha Sankshatri, and Isha Home School. The death of a 16-year-old boy studying in class 12 on June 21, 2024 was also kept a secret,” said Yamini.</p><p>The couple demanded that the central and state governments immediately respond and take action against the atrocities committed by the Isha Foundation under the guise of human welfare, without following the rules.</p><p>“We were core followers of Sadhguru for more than a decade. We admitted our son to Isha Home School (IHS) because we wanted him to grow up with Indian values and culture. However, the experiences he endured over the course of three years remain inexplicable. He underwent a lot of trauma, and when we brought the issue of molestation to the attention of the management, they blamed our son initially. For two years, we were communicating with management on the issue, seeking action and justice, but in vain. We now feel compelled to voice our concerns publicly. We remain uncertain whether any police station would file a case against the Isha Foundation. Sadhguru and the Isha Foundation hold significant power and influence,” Satya Narendra told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Their son studied at IHS in Coimbatore for eight years from 2014 to 2022.</p>