Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Monumental Kannada dictionary by scholar released

The speakers paid rich tributes to Anantanarayana, a former government school teacher, whose comprehensive work was authored between 1930s & 1960s.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 20:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 20:17 IST
India NewsBengaluruKannadaDictionary

Follow us on :

Follow Us