<p>Bengaluru: The Kannada Shabdartha Kosha (dictionary), a monumental scholarly work by distinguished scholar and writer, the late T K Anantanarayana, was formally unveiled at Indian Institute of Culture here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Among those present at the release were: Nadoja Dr Go Ru Channabasappa (writer); writer and critic Dr Na Someshwara; Aarathi H N, programme director, DD Chandana.</p>.<p>The speakers paid rich tributes to Anantanarayana, a former government school teacher, whose comprehensive work was authored between 1930s & 1960s.</p>.Trial begins in Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa.<p>The dictionary stands as a capstone to decades of dedication to the language, they said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A particularly poignant highlight was the acknowledgement of the author’s sons, Prof Dr A Sreenivasan (80) and A Pattabhiraman (77).</p>.<p class="bodytext">Their sustained commitment, quiet perseverance and academic guidance were instrumental in painstakingly completing the final compilation, preservation and publication of their father’s lifelong scholarly endeavour, ensuring that this intellectual legacy reached the public.</p>