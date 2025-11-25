Menu
Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan from December 30 to January 8; electronic system for issuing tokens

Daily 4,500 tokens for Tirupati, Chandragiri, Renigunta residents, 500 tokens – Tirumala residents will be issued.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 16:59 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 16:59 IST
India NewsTirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

