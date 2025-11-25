<p>Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has made elaborate arrangements for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, scheduled from December 30 to January 8 at the Srivari Temple in Tirumala. For December 30, 31, and January 1—Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Vaikuntha Dwadasi, and New Year—Darshan tokens will be issued only through the Electronic Dip system. Tokens will be allotted under the 1+3 family quota, allowing up to four members. Registration Window for Electronic Dip will be November 27 – December 1 and devotees may register for the Electronic Dip from 10 AM on November 27 to 5 PM on December 1 via <a href="https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in/">TTD Website</a>, <a href="https://apps.apple.com/in/app/ttdevasthanams/">TTD Mobile App</a> or AP Government WhatsApp Bot under TTD Temple Services. Electronic Dip results will be declared on December 2 at 2 PM.</p><p>On December 30, 31, and January 1, SED, Srivani Darshan, and all other special Darshans are cancelled. No offline Srivani tickets will be issued in Tirumala or Tirupati airports during the entire 10-day period. From December 30 to January 8, issuance of SSD tokens in Tirupati remain suspended. From January 2 to 8, devotees can avail Sarva Darshan directly, without tokens, through Vaikuntham Queue Complex–2. During the last seven days, 1,000 SRIVANI Darshan tickets/day, 15,000 SED tickets/day will be released online. Also TTD has cancelled all Privilege Darshans for parents with one year infants, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, defence personnel, NRIs for the entire period from December 30 to January 8. On January 6, 7, and 8, Darshan will be provided for local devotees under the Locals Darshan Quota.</p>.Political storm brews over Tirumala temple: Twin scandals stir faith & fury.<p>Daily 4,500 tokens for Tirupati, Chandragiri, Renigunta residents, 500 tokens – Tirumala residents will be issued. Tokens will be released online on December 10. Each individual may book under 1+3 quota. From December 30 to January 8, VIP Break Darshan will be provided only to the protocol dignitaries who visit in person. Recommendation letters for VIP Darshan will not be accepted. All Arjita Sevas stand cancelled during these ten days. Donors contributing Rs. 1 crore and above will get Darshan for 125 persons per day (for their family) from Dec 30 to Jan 8. Donors contributing Rs. 1 lakh to Rs.99 lakh will get 1,000 slots/day on Dec 30 & 31, 2,000 slots/day from Jan 1 to 8. These must be booked through the online donor application when tickets are released on December 5 at 10 AM. TTD appealed to all devotees to cooperate with the arrangements made to ensure smooth, safe, and comfortable Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan for all.</p><p>Devotees opting for WhatsApp registration should send “Govinda” or “Hi” to 9552300009.</p><p>They must then:</p><p>1. Choose language (EN/TE).</p><p>2. Open the “Services” window and select TTD Temple Services.</p><p>3. Choose Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan (Dip).</p><p>4. Enter address and PIN code.</p><p>5. Select preferred dates (one or all of Dec 30, 31, Jan 1).</p><p>6. Enter details as per Aadhaar: Name, Age, Gender, Aadhaar Number, Mobile Number.</p><p>7. Review and submit.</p><p>Once submitted, details cannot be edited except Aadhaar number and PIN code, if incorrect.</p><p>A confirmation message with a reference number will be sent.</p><p>Each Aadhaar and mobile number can be used only once for registration.</p>