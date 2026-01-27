<p>Hyderabad: In a video that surfaced online on Tuesday, a woman has alleged that Jana Sena MLA Arava Sridhar from Railway Koduru sexually exploited her for over a year on the pretext of marriage. </p><p>The mother of a three-year-old claimed she initially messaged the MLA on Facebook to congratulate him on his 2024 election victory. She accused him of using his acquaintance — along with promises of helping her in getting a job — to harass her, including repeated sexual exploitation. He allegedly lured her with false marriage vows and forced five abortions over a period of one and a half year.</p><p>The woman further alleged that the MLA made frequent calls demanding sexual favors, threatening to kill her three-year-old son if she refused. He pressured her to divorce her husband, issuing direct warnings to the husband as well. Sridhar reportedly demanded the divorce to marry her, while continuing physical coercion. When the couple resisted, he escalated threats over the phone, sowing marital discord and warning of harm to the child. </p>.Another 200 stray dogs suspected killed in Telangana villages; toll rises to 1,000.<p>This harassment persisted for over a year, alleged the woman, whose identity is yet to be established. The woman has a job and her husband lives in Hyderabad.</p><p>Unable to endure the ordeal, she went public with the videos and alleged explicit WhatsApp chats. She alleged the threats isolated her from her family, and even after her husband left with their son, Sridhar neither married her nor relented, continuing his false promises and exploitation.</p>