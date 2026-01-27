Menu
Congress begins candidate screening in Kerala; Ex-IAS officer among probables

Congress sources said that the initial talks would be over the reserved seats as well as sure seats where candidate selection could be carried out without much discussion.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 16:31 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 16:31 IST
