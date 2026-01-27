Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court quashes proceedings against an engineer's case under provisions of NDPS Act

The petitioner Junaid Hussain Haveri, a native of Hubballi and a B Tech graduate from NIT- Surathkal, challenged the cognizance taken by the special court against him for offences under the NDPS Act.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 16:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 16:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtNDPS Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us