Y S Sharmila joins Congress as party aims to revive its fortunes in Andhra Pradesh

The importance the party gave to her entry was evident with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi being present during her induction into the party. Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal (Organisation) and Jairam Ramesh (Communications) as well as Andhra in-charge Manickam Tagore were also in attendance.

After joining, Sharmila also met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

Congress believes that Jagan is facing anti-incumbency and her presence would act as a catalyst to revive the party besides wooing former Congressmen who are now aligned with Jagan's YSR Congress. Sharmila initially wanted to be part of the Congress in Telangana but A Revanth Reddy's fierce objections prompted party central leadership not to go ahead.

"Today, I am very happy to be merging YSR Telangana party into the Congress...Congress is still the largest secular party of country and it has always upheld the true culture of India, Congress built our nation, unwaveringly served all communities and united all sections of the society," she said after joining the party.

Invoking her father's memory, she said Rajashekhar Reddy who died in a chopper crash while he was chief minister, was a legendary leader who not only served the Congress all his life but also gave his life to serve the party.

"Today it would be giving him great joy that her daughter is following in his footsteps and going to be part of the Congress...It was father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of our country and I am very glad that I am going to be a part in making that happen," she said.