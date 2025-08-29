<p>New Delhi: Poll authorities in Bihar have issued notices to nearly three lakh electors with "doubtful citizenship", officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The three lakh electors are among the 7.24 crore people who have found their names in the draft electoral rolls published on August 1 as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.</p>.<p>Those issued notices are suspected to be from Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and even Afghanistan, officials said, citing ground reports.</p>.<p>During verification of documents, discrepancies were noted by the electoral registration officers (EROs).</p>.<p>Field inquiries were done thereafter and notices were issued, they said.</p>.<p>Notices were issued by the EROs largely in East Champaran, West Champaran, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Araria and Supaul.</p>.Bihar govt announces scheme to provide financial aid to women for starting employment venture.<p>"These were the districts from where the majority of these cases were identified," an Election Commission (EC) functionary said.</p>.<p>According to the poll panel, so far 99.11 per cent of the 7.24 crore electors of the state have submitted their documents for verification.</p>.<p>The final voter list of Bihar, where assembly polls could be held in November, will be published on September 30.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court has now asked the poll authority to accept Aadhaar or any of the 11 listed documents from people seeking inclusion in the voter list.</p>.<p>The EC has asked the Supreme Court to repose faith in it for carrying out the SIR of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.</p>