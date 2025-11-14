<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reliance-group">Reliance Group</a> chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anil-dhirubhai-ambani">Anil Ambani</a> has offered to appear before the Enforcement Directorate through "virtual means" following summons issued to him under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fema">FEMA</a> for Friday.</p>.<p>A statement issued by a spokesperson of the 66-year-old businessman said he has written to the federal probe agency assuring "fully cooperation" in the probe being conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).</p>.<p>The agency, according to sources, had asked Ambani to appear in person on Friday and get recorded his statement under the FEMA.</p>.ED issues fresh summons to Anil Ambani for Nov 14.<p>The investigation pertains to the Jaipur-Reengus Highway Project where the ED suspects that funds worth about Rs 100 crore were sent abroad via the hawala route.</p>.<p>The ED has recorded the statement of various persons, including some alleged hawala dealers, following which they decided to summon Ambani, the sources said.</p>.<p>Hawala denotes illegal movement of funds, largely in cash.</p>.<p>The businessman has once been questioned by the ED in a money laundering case linked to an alleged Rs 17,000 crore worth bank fraud against his group companies.</p>.ED attaches assets worth over Rs 7,500 crore in money laundering case against Anil Ambani.<p>"The matter (FEMA case) is 15 years old, dates to 2010, and concerns issues associated with a road contractor," the statement said.</p>.<p>In 2010, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd awarded an EPC contract for the construction of the JR Toll Road (Jaipur-Ringus Highway), it said.</p>.<p>"This was a purely domestic contract with no foreign exchange component involved whatsoever," the statement said.</p>.<p>"The JR Toll Road has been fully completed and, from 2021 onwards has been with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for over past four years," the statement added.</p>.<p>Ambani is not a member of the Board of Reliance Infrastructure.</p>.<p>"He served the company for about fifteen years, from April 2007 to March 2022, only as a non-executive director, and was never involved in day-to-day management of the company," it said.</p>