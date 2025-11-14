Menu
Anil Ambani offers to 'virtually appear' before ED in FEMA case

The agency, according to sources, had asked Ambani to appear in person on Friday and get recorded his statement under the FEMA.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 06:09 IST
Published 14 November 2025, 06:09 IST
India NewsEDFEMAReliance GroupAnil Ambani

