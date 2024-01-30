Anil Lahoti takes charge as TRAI Chairman; says ensuring quality services top priority

New Delhi: Anil Kumar Lahoti on Tuesday assumed charge as the TRAI Chairman and said his top priority will be to ensure quality of services, curb call drops and a level playing field to facilitate the telecom sector's overall growth.

After taking charge, Lahoti held meetings with Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, DoT Secretary Neeraj Mittal and Trai officials.

Vowing that top priority will be accorded to curbing call drops and ensuring the quality of services, the new Trai chief said he would work towards facilitating all-around growth of the telecom sector, providing a level playing field.

"Of course, the first priority is quality of service. It is a big domain, and that is the prime role of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)," Lahoti said.

Noting that the telecom sector has new challenges from a regulatory standpoint, he said, "So, we have to keep pace (with it)".

"The New Telecom Act has come. We have to align with it and see that it is properly implemented," he said.

TRAI sources said more stringent regulation and implementation are needed on call drops. They said the regulator is aware of the call drops issue in the backdrop of sharp growth in usage and consumption of telecom services and has been working constantly to address it.