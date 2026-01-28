<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took exception to the conversion of two general category candidates to Buddhism in an apparent bid to secure admission under the minority quota to postgraduate medical courses.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi felt that the move was “another way of fraud,” and that such actions were bids to “snatch the rights of genuine bonafide minority community candidates.”</p>.Inclusivity or institutional failure? Politics behind NEET-PG’s ‘0 percentile’.<p>The petitioners' counsel contended that they had converted to Buddhism, and produced certificates issued by the concerned authority claiming that they belonged to the Buddhist minority community.</p><p>The bench sought to know if the petitioners belonged to the Punia caste, which can be in the Scheduled Caste category, and can also be Jat, which is the general category.</p><p>“Which Punia are you,” the bench asked the counsel, who said that they are Jat and have changed the religion to Buddhism. </p><p>"Then how can you become a minority," the bench asked.</p><p>"This is another way of fraud and asked if they wish to snatch the rights of some genuine bonafide minority,'' the bench said.</p><p>The court pointed out that the petitioners are one of the richest, best located, upper caste communities, as they hold agricultural land and other facilities. </p><p>The petitioners' counsel insisted that they have genuinely adopted Buddhism. </p><p>“Don't compel us to make further comments,” the bench told the counsel, while seeking a deeper probe into the matter.</p><p>The court noted the candidates had applied for NEET-PG as general category candidates and claimed that they do not belong to the economically weaker sections. </p><p>The bench wondered how they were issued minority certificates.</p><p>The court felt the certificates issued by the SDO required a deeper probe by higher authorities especially in the light of the fact that in NEET-PG 2025, the petitioners appeared as general category candidates, and they further categorically mentioned that they do not belong to the economically weaker sections of society.</p><p>The court asked the Chief Secretary, Haryana to inform about the guidelines for issuing the minority certificate.</p><p>"Is it permissible that a general category candidate, who are above economically weaker sections, and who in 2025 examination itself has disclosed their identity as general category candidates, can be permitted to become Buddhist minority community? If not, then what was the basis of the concerned authority to issue this certificate," the bench asked.</p><p>The court said further directions will depend on the status report, to be submitted by the state of Haryana within two weeks. </p>