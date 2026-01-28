<p>Mumbai: The ill-fated chartered aircraft carrying Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar faced visibility issues because of fog over the hilly terrain of Baramati, made a go around and once cleared for landing did not give a read back <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/who-all-died-in-plane-crash-that-killed-ajit-pawar-3877589">before crashing, leading to explosions</a> and turning into a fireball, according to officials and eyewitnesses.</p><p>The plane crashed near a rocky outcrop. </p><p>The plane, a Learjet 45, belonging to VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, with registration number VT-SSK, carrying five persons, has taken off from the General Aviation Terminal of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and headed for Baramati, the hometown of the NCP President, where he had engagements for the entire day. </p><p>The aircraft took off around 0810 hrs from Mumbai and crashed around 0844 hrs. </p>.Ajit Pawar patched up with mentor and uncle Sharad Pawar before his demise .<p>The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe even as teams of Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and Maharashtra’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are on spot carrying out investigations. </p><p>The Black Box has been recovered, latest reports said, however, there is no official confirmation from Ministry of Civil Aviation. </p><p>Details are also being collected from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Baramati. </p><p>Baramati is an uncontrolled airfield and traffic information is provided by the Instructors/Pilot from the Flying Training Organisations at Baramati. </p><p>In the ill-fated flight, Captain Sumit Kapur served as the Pilot‑in‑Command (PIC) with over 15,000 hours of flying while Captain Sambhavi Pathak was the Second-in-Command (SIC) with clocking 1,500 flying hours. </p><p>Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol both confirmed visibility issues.</p>.Homi Bhabha to Ajit Pawar: Political heavyweights, prominent figures who died in air tragedies.<p>“The aircraft first came in contact with Baramati at 0818 hrs. The aircraft's next call was at 30 nautical miles inbound to Baramati and they were released by Pune approach. They were advised to descend in visual meteorological conditions at pilot's discretion. The crew enquired about the winds and visibility and they were informed that the winds were calm and visibility was around 3000 mts,” the DGCA said.</p><p>“Next the aircraft reported on the final approach of Runway 11 and the runway was not in sight to them. They initiated a go-around in the first approach. After go around, the aircraft was asked about its position and crew reported on final approach of runway 11.They were asked to report runway in sight,” it said. </p><p>The DGCA stated: “ They (the PIC and/or SIC) replied “runway is currently not in sight, will call when runway is in sight". </p><p>After a few seconds they reported that the runway was in sight. The aircraft was cleared to land on Runway 11 at 0843 hrs, however, they did not give a readback of the landing clearance,” it said. </p><p>After that the Baramati ATC saw the flames around the threshold of runway 11 at 0844 hrs. </p><p>The pre-flight maintenance records will be scrutinised by the investigators. </p><p><strong>Plane was unstable, claim eyewitnesses</strong> </p><p>Eyewitnesses said that the chartered aircraft appeared unstable while descending before crashing and exploding on impact. </p><p>Multiple explosions were heard as the aircraft was engulfed in flames, leaving locals in a shock. “We heard it come down followed by five to six explosions and then immediately it caught fire and smoke billowed out,” said a local Baramati man, an eyewitness to the incident. “Because of the fire and explosions, no one could go anywhere near the aircraft,” he added.</p><p>A woman, who saw the plane coming down, said she noticed the aircraft in the morning as it circled the Baramati airport. "It took a round in the air, appeared a bit unstable and as it was approaching the runway to land, it hit the ground hard and exploded. There was a loud sound which we could hear from a distance. The plane tilted before coming down. We saw the explosion and it was frightening,” she said.</p><p>"The aircraft VT SSK was attempting a landing, and the aircraft went off the side of the runway and crashed," said Baramati Airport's Manager Shivaji Taware.</p>