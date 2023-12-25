Answer may not lie in discussion...: Kharge junks Dhankhar's invite to meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge replied to Vice President and Chair of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar's letter to him, on Monday, stating that a meeting would not be possible since the former is 'currently out of Delhi'.
Kharge added that "the answer may not lie in a discussion in your chambers if the government is not keen on running the house."
Dhankhar had on December 23, written to Kharge again, seeking a discussion today on the issue of interruptions in the House and the suspension of MPs, saying such an interaction could not happen during the Winter Session despite his repeated requests.
Kharge in a detailed response, said "The Chairman is the custodian of the house and should be at the forefront to uphold the dignity of the House, defend Parliamentary privileges, and protect people's right of holding its government accountable through the debates, discussion and reply in Parliament...It would be distressing when history judges the presiding officers harshly for Bills passed without debate and not seeking accountability from the government".
More to follow...