<p>Guwahati: A day after the Centre extended the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki insurgent groups in strife-hit Manipur, the Co-ordination Committee on Manipur Unity (COCOMI) on Friday rejected the move, branding it “anti-people.”</p><p>“The extension of the SoO agreement despite the series of terrorist and criminal acts committed by these groups is a decision that runs completely against the interests of the indigenous people of Manipur. COCOMI reaffirms its stand to firmly oppose this anti-people move of the Government of India,” the forum said in a statement signed by its convenor, Laikhuram Jayenta.</p><p>Imagi Meira, a Meitei women vigilante group, also hit out at the Centre for renewing the truce.</p><p>COCOMI flagged the Manipur Cabinet’s decisions in March 2023 and again in 2024 seeking abrogation of the SoO agreement with the Kuki National Organization (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) — two umbrella groups of at least 25 Kuki rebel outfits. The rebels have been under the SoO since 2008, which lapsed in February this year. The Centre delayed renewal amid fierce opposition from Meitei organisations.</p><p>The forum said the extension “reflects an undemocratic and hegemonic imposition upon the indigenous people” since Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February. “Under the current President’s Rule, the administration is being run by an authority appointed from New Delhi, which lacks the legitimacy to represent the people of Manipur in letter and spirit,” COCOMI said.</p>.Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Manipur, Kuki groups agrees for free movement on NH-2 stretch.<p>The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a statement on Thursday, said the SoO agreements with KNO and UPF had been extended by one year with revised ground rules emphasising “territorial integrity” of Manipur and a negotiated settlement to the conflict.</p><p>Separately, the Kuki Zo Council signed a pact with the MHA to ensure free movement on National Highway-2 (NH-2) through Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The crucial highway connects Manipur’s capital Imphal with Dimapur in Nagaland but has seen frequent blockades during the conflict.</p><p>On the NH-2 deal, COCOMI countered that free movement was already a constitutional right of every citizen.</p><p>The decisions come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state on September 13.</p>