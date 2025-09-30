Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Appointment of High Commissioners welcome as we rebuild ties: Jaishankar as he meets Canadian counterpart in New York

In August, India announced that Dinesh Patnaik has been appointed as India’s next High Commissioner to Canada.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 18:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 18:41 IST
India NewsCanadaS Jaishankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us