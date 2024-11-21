Army chiefs of India, Nepal discuss collaboration

<p>Kathmandu: Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday held talks with his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepalese</a> counterpart General Ashok Sigdel here, focussing on collaboration between the two armies, officials said.</p>.<p>Dwivedi, accompanied by his spouse Sunita Dwivedi, arrived in Nepal on Wednesday for a five-day official visit at the invitation of Sigdel.</p>.<p>Dwivedi met Sigdel at Nepal Army Headquarters and discussed matters relating to the collaboration between the two armies, officials said.</p>.India, Nepal agree to better coordinate border security.<p>Earlier in the day, Dwivedi laid a wreath and paid homage at Bir Smarak (Martyr’s Memorial) at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, Kathmandu. He also received the Guard of Honour at the Army headquarters.</p>.<p>President Ramchandra Paudel will confer upon Dwivedi the rank of Honorary General of the Nepal Army during a special ceremony at Rastrapati Bhawan, Sheetal Niwas.</p>.<p>During his visit, Dwivedi is scheduled to visit Army Staff College in Shivapuri, located on the outskirts of Kathmandu. He also plans to have a mountain flight, officials said. </p>