india > karnataka

Tiger sighted in Karnataka's Gundlupet taluk; villagers panic

They immediately alerted the Forest department officers of Gundlupet buffer zone. It is suspected that the tiger might have passed through Kodahalli, Hullepura and Bommalapura villages.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 20:02 IST
Published 12 September 2025, 20:02 IST
Karnataka Newstigergundlupet

