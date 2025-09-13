<p>Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist): A tiger suddenly appeared and crossed the road, creating panic among the road users and villagers near Kodahalli Mahadeshwara Temple in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Friday.</p>.<p>They immediately alerted the Forest department officers of Gundlupet buffer zone. It is suspected that the tiger might have passed through Kodahalli, Hullepura and Bommalapura villages.</p>.Chamarajanagar farmers lock forest dept officials in cage over unabated tiger attacks.<p>It is suspected that it might be the same tiger that has been attacking the livestock and creating panic among the people of Bommalapura and surrounding villages.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Forest department is continuing the combing operation, to trap the tiger that still remains elusive.</p>