4 MLAs join BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

4 MLAs join BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

Both the Congress and NPP now have two MLAs each in the 60-member assembly.
Last Updated 25 February 2024, 09:46 IST

Itanagar: In a boost to the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of polls, two Congress MLAs and as many legislators from the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) joined the ruling BJP on Sunday.

Senior Congress MLA and former union Minister Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong, and NPP’s Mutchu Mithi and Gokar Basar joined the saffron party during a function at its headquarters here.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and state BJP president Biyuram Wahge were present at the event.

The Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls will simultaneously be held in the northeastern state later this year.

(Published 25 February 2024, 09:46 IST)
