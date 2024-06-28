Arunachal to use English, Hindi versions of new criminal laws

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh will use the English and Hindi versions of the three new criminal laws since the state's people speak in "innumerable" dialects, an official said on Friday.

Officials and other people concerned are being trained on the new laws in English and Hindi, he said.

English is the official language of the northeastern state.

From July 1, three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, will come into effect across the country. These laws will replace the Indian Penal Code 1860, Indian Evidence Act 1872 and the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973.