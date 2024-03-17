BJP banks on infra push, equation change with JD(U), NPP to retain power in Arunachal Pradesh, exodus worries Opposition

Guwahati: A tunnel atop 13,00 feet, ongoing work on two mega hydroelectric projects, new highways and Vibrant Village project along the border with China — the ruling BJP is banking on Narendra Modi government's infrastructure development projects since 2014 to retain power in Arunachal Pradesh for the second straight term, where Assembly elections are scheduled on April 19.

The party leaders in the frontier state said BJP's campaign would focus mainly on the infrastructure development projects, which either remained incomplete or were not taken up during Congress rule till 2016 "out of fear of China."

"See how the Sela tunnel, which provides an all-weather road to our security forces guarding the border with China, was taken up in 2019 and completed on time. Even the Vibrant Village programme, under which the interior villages situated along the border with China are being provided with electricity, housing and other amenities, is also being implemented very fast. People are happy with the way the Narendra Modi government handled the threats from China and upgraded our infrastructure to counter any possible challenge," a BJP leader in Arunachal Pradesh told DH.

Inaugurating the Sela tunnel sitauted at 13,000 feet, on March 9, PM Narendra Modi also targeted Congress regarding the infrastructure projects making it clear that BJP's poll campaigns would focus on the projects taken up in Arunachal Pradesh since 2014.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who switched over from Congress to BJP in 2016, said the party is confident of winning all 60 seats.