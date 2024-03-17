JOIN US
arunachal pradesh

BJP banks on infra push, equation change with JD(U), NPP to retain power in Arunachal Pradesh, exodus worries Opposition

'People are happy with the way the Narendra Modi government handled the threats from China and upgraded our infrastructure to counter any possible challenge,' a BJP leader in Arunachal Pradesh told DH.
Last Updated 17 March 2024, 14:25 IST

Guwahati: A tunnel atop 13,00 feet, ongoing work on two mega hydroelectric projects, new highways and Vibrant Village project along the border with China — the ruling BJP is banking on Narendra Modi government's infrastructure development projects since 2014 to retain power in Arunachal Pradesh for the second straight term, where Assembly elections are scheduled on April 19.

The party leaders in the frontier state said BJP's campaign would focus mainly on the infrastructure development projects, which either remained incomplete or were not taken up during Congress rule till 2016 "out of fear of China."

"See how the Sela tunnel, which provides an all-weather road to our security forces guarding the border with China, was taken up in 2019 and completed on time. Even the Vibrant Village programme, under which the interior villages situated along the border with China are being provided with electricity, housing and other amenities, is also being implemented very fast. People are happy with the way the Narendra Modi government handled the threats from China and upgraded our infrastructure to counter any possible challenge," a BJP leader in Arunachal Pradesh told DH.

Inaugurating the Sela tunnel sitauted at 13,000 feet, on March 9, PM Narendra Modi also targeted Congress regarding the infrastructure projects making it clear that BJP's poll campaigns would focus on the projects taken up in Arunachal Pradesh since 2014.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who switched over from Congress to BJP in 2016, said the party is confident of winning all 60 seats.

Khandu and several MLAs defected to People's Party of Arunachal first and then to BJP in 2016, and won in the 2019 elections. The exodus of several MLA belonging to Congress, JD (United) and National People's Party (NPP) since 2019, however, has made BJP more confident in the state.

As exodus of the Opposition candidates continued, BJP gave tickets to 11 turncoats and even dropped its three sitting Ministers. The Opposition Congress, however, has not yet named its candidates and is waiting for BJP leaders, who were denied tickets to join its fold.

Bihar-Meghalaya equation

BJP this time is likely to face less of a challenge compared to 2019, given the party's new equation with Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) in Bihar and the National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya.

In 2019 Assembly elections, JD(U) had emerged as the second biggest party with seven seats while NPP bagged five. The NPP, an ally of the NDA, has already announced its support to BJP candidates in the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh. It needs to be seen whether the party adopts the same policy in the Assembly polls too.

More than 8.82 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in 2,226 polling stations to elect 60 new members of the state Assembly on April 19.

Arunachal Pradesh: Key polling figures at a glance

Number of constituencies: 60

Voters: 8,82,816 (Male: 4,33,760; Female: 4,49,050)

Polling stations: 2,226

Polling: April 19

Counting: June 4

2019 results: BJP: 41; JD-U: 7; NPP: 5; Congress: 4; PPA: 1, Independents: 2

(Published 17 March 2024, 14:25 IST)
India NewsChinaBJPCongressIndian PoliticsArunachal PradeshAssembly electionsJD(U)NPPInfrastructure developmentArunachal Pradesh Assemblyinfrastructre projects

