BJP names candidates for Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls; ministers out, turncoats in

Guwahati: Three ministers and a sitting MLA were denied tickets by the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh for the ensuing assembly polls, while 11 MLAs who switched over from other parties were given tickets on Wednesday.
The list of candidates for all 60 seats were announced on Wednesday with CM Pema Khandu expressing hope that all would be elected, as people are happy with the performance and dedication of his government. Elections for the 60-member Assembly are scheduled along with the Lok Sabha polls.
CM Pema Khandu will contest again from the Mukto Assembly seat, while Deputy CM Chowna Mein from his Chowkham seat, and the Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona from his Mechukha seat. State BJP president Biyuram Wage has been given a ticket for re-election from the Pakke-Kessang constituency.
Prominent leaders who were denied tickets include Home Minister Bamang Felix, industries minister Tumle Bagra and agriculture minister Tage Taki from the Ziro Hapoli seat.
Among the turncoats who were given tickets are six who joined the BJP after winning in the 2019 Assembly polls as Janata Dal-United candidates. Three others who switched over from Congress and one each from the National People's Party and People's Party of Arunachal were also given tickets.
Three women candidates, including the widows of former CM Kalikho Pul, Dasanglu Pul, and former MLA Tirong Aboh, Chakatha Aboh, were given tickets. Nyabi Jini Dirchi is the third woman candidate.
BJP, which won 41 seats in 2019, is confident of winning the elections, while opposition parties are reportedly struggling to prepare a list of their candidates following the exodus of many leaders to the saffron party. In 2019, JD-U had won seven seats, the NPP five, Congress four, PPA one, while two Independent candidates also won. However, all seven JD-U MLAs and the lone PPA legislator later joined the BJP.
(Published 13 March 2024, 17:28 IST)