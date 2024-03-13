BJP names candidates for Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls; ministers out, turncoats in

Guwahati: Three ministers and a sitting MLA were denied tickets by the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh for the ensuing assembly polls, while 11 MLAs who switched over from other parties were given tickets on Wednesday.

The list of candidates for all 60 seats were announced on Wednesday with CM Pema Khandu expressing hope that all would be elected, as people are happy with the performance and dedication of his government. Elections for the 60-member Assembly are scheduled along with the Lok Sabha polls.

CM Pema Khandu will contest again from the Mukto Assembly seat, while Deputy CM Chowna Mein from his Chowkham seat, and the Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona from his Mechukha seat. State BJP president Biyuram Wage has been given a ticket for re-election from the Pakke-Kessang constituency.