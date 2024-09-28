POCSO court sentences man to death for sexually assaulting 21 children in hostel in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: A special POCSO court in Yupia in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday sentenced a man to death for sexually assaulting 21 children, including 15 girls, at a residential school.

The court of special judge (POCSO), west session division, Yupia also sentenced two others to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each for their involvement in the case.

The prime accused, Yumken Bagra, was the warden of the hostel at Karo Government Residential School in Shi-Yomi district, where he sexually assaulted 21 children, including 15 girls, aged between 6 and 15 years, between 2019 and 2022.

Co-accused Marbom Ngomdir was a Hindi teacher while Singtun Yorpen was former headmaster of the school, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Bagra was convicted under Sections 328 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Sections 6, 10, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and he was sentenced to death due to the severity of his crimes, the SP said.