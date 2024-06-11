Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh to be BJP's observers for election of next Arunachal CM

The BJP has returned to power in the north east state by winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 14:14 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 14:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday appointed former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and its national general secretary Tarun Chugh central observers for the meeting of its Arunachal Pradesh MLAs to elect the state's next chief minister.

The party in a statement said the two leaders will oversee the meeting where the MLAs will elect their leader, the new CM.

They are likely to travel to Itanagar on Wednesday.

The BJP has returned to power in the north east state by winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.

Incumbent chief minister Pema Khandu may retain his position, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2024, 14:14 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsArunachal PradeshRavi Shankar PrasadArunachal Pradesh AssemblyTarun ChughArunachal Pradesh government

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT