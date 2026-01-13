LIVE Iran protests LIVE updates | 'Leave Iran now': US asks citizens to exit immediately amid escalating tensions

Hello Readers. US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on any country doing business with Iran, ramping up the pressure. In a social media post, Trump said the new tariffs would hit Iran's trading partners, who also do business with the United States, 'immediately'. India, Turkey and West Asian nations could be affected, as well as China, which is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil. Meanwhile, the death toll from nationwide protests has mounted with reports claiming at least 646 people been reported dead. Stay with DH to track all updates.