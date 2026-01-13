LIVE
Iran protests LIVE updates | 'Leave Iran now': US asks citizens to exit immediately amid escalating tensions
Hello Readers. US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on any country doing business with Iran, ramping up the pressure. In a social media post, Trump said the new tariffs would hit Iran's trading partners, who also do business with the United States, 'immediately'. India, Turkey and West Asian nations could be affected, as well as China, which is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil. Meanwhile, the death toll from nationwide protests has mounted with reports claiming at least 646 people been reported dead. Stay with DH to track all updates.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 04:02 IST
Highlights
08:2513 Jan 2026
Khamenei says strong turnout at pro-government rallies 'warning' to US
08:2513 Jan 2026
Iran protests LIVE updates| Another 25% tariff on India? Donald Trump orders 'effective immediately' levy on countries doing business with Iran
08:2513 Jan 2026
Iran protests LIVE updates| Trump explores diplomacy with Iran while weighing strikes
'Leave Iran now': US asks citizens to exit immediately amid escalating tensions
Khamenei says strong turnout at pro-government rallies 'warning' to US
Iran protests LIVE updates| Another 25% tariff on India? Donald Trump orders 'effective immediately' levy on countries doing business with Iran
Iran protests LIVE updates| Trump explores diplomacy with Iran while weighing strikes
Published 13 January 2026, 03:28 IST