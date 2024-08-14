As Centre revises Broadcast Bill, online creators fear crackdown

Government has said that a new broadcasting law would usher in more transparency and self-regulation. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting did not respond to requests for comment.

Shutdowns of the internet, content removal from social media platforms and the arrests of journalists, activists and users restrict internet freedom, according to democracy watchdog Freedom House. It ranks India as "partly free".

The bill proposal comes at a time of increasing scrutiny of streaming companies and digital creators in India. Though all films in cinemas are reviewed and certified by a government-appointed board, streamed and digital content are not.

India first introduced a draft bill last November to regulate the broadcasting sector, including streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.

A later version of the bill cast the net wider to include all digital content creators - from social media accounts and online video producers to podcasters - according to technology policy analysts who reviewed that draft, which has not been made public.

All of these "broadcasters" would have been required to register with the government, set up a content evaluation committee with various social groups to review material before publishing and appoint a grievance-redressal officer who would handle complaints, according to sources who saw the draft.

Failure to comply could lead to criminal charges, including jail terms. The government would also have powers to confiscate equipment and conduct raids without warrants.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation could not independently verify the details of that draft. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting did not respond to requests for details of the draft bill or what is in store next.