Assam bypolls: BJP, Congress stick to local leadership for campaign; AAP names top national leaders

A BJP spokesperson said the party's bypoll campaign will be led by its state leadership, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state party president Bhabesh Kalita.
26 October 2024

26 October 2024
