Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to interact with students, civil society members in Guwahati

Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with different groups, including students and civil society members, on Tuesday as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The Yatra, which entered Meghalaya on Monday, will return to Assam for its last leg and travel through the outskirts of the state's largest city Guwahati.

As per the schedule shared by the party, Gandhi will hold a meeting with the North East Congress Committee at a hotel in Jorabat in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district.

It will be followed by separate interactions with students and civil society members in Guwahati.