Centre extends ban on Ulfa (I) for another five years

<p>Guwahati: Stating that the United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa) may regroup and rearm itself, the Centre on Monday extended the ban on the insurgent group by another five years, given the fact that the outfit was involved in at least 16 criminal cases including explosions or planting of explosives, since 2019. </p><p>Ulfa was formed in 1979 with a demand for "sovereign Assam," but a faction led by former chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa signed an agreement with the government in December last year. The group was disbanded in January this year. </p><p>The other faction led by fugitive insurgent leader Paresh Baruah, which earlier renamed itself as Ulfa (Independent), however, has still remained out of the peace despite several appeals by Assam government. </p><p>A gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said that circumstances exist which render it necessary to declare the Ulfa along with its factions, wings and frontal organisations to be unlawful association with immediate effect. The notification said the group was declared an unlawful organisation for another five years under sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. </p><p>It said the group, which declared it's objective to secede Assam from India, continued intimidation, extortion, maintained links with other insurgent groups for extortion and violence, possessed illegal arms and ammunition, was found involved in 16 criminal cases of explosions or planting of explosives in Assam, between November 27, 2019 to July 1, 2024. The group planted several improvised explosive devices or explosives in the run up to Independence Day, 2024, across Assam, it said. </p><p>The MHA notification said three cadres of Ulfa were killed in police or security force action and chargesheets were filed against three cadres and three prosecuted in 15 cases. At least 56 cadres were arrested and 63 others surrendered. The forces also recovered 27 weapons, 515 ammunition, nine grenades and two improvised explosive devices, during the same period.</p>