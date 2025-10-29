<p>Guwahati: The BJP-led government in Assam on Wednesday asked police to register a case against Congress workers in Shribhumi, a Bengali-dominated district in Barak Valley, for allegedly reciting Bangladesh national anthem during an event. </p><p>Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati that he asked the DGP to register a case under sections pertaining to national security as the act was "unacceptable". </p>.'Entire Kharge family' is anti-Assam, alleges CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.<p>"I have asked police to take strict action as per the provisions in law," he said.</p><p>Leaders of ruling BJP reacted sharply after a video, showing "singing" of Bangladesh national anthem 'Amar Sonar Bangla' during an event of Congress Seva Dal in Shribhumi district on Tuesday, was shared on social media. Congress leaders in Shribhumi said only two lines of Bangladesh anthem was sung by a leader "as a mark of respect" to Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore, who wrote the natonal anthem of both India and Bangladesh. Shribhumi shares a border with Bangladesh. </p>.<p>Congress president and Lok Sabha Member from Jorhat in Assam, Gaurav Gogoi said the BJP was making "unnecessary controversy" as it it was "not finding any issue to attack Congress" ahead of Assembly elections slated early next year.</p>