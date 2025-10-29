Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Congress members in Assam's Bengali-dominated district face FIR for singing Bangladesh anthem

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati that he asked the DGP to register a case under sections pertaining to national security as the act was 'unacceptable'.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 16:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 16:00 IST
India NewsCongressAssamBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us