Congress standing in favour of child marriage: Assam CM defends scrapping of Muslim Marriage Registration Act

Guwahati: "Today Congress is standing in favour of child marriage," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lambasted on Monday while defending his cabinet's decision to scrap the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935 as MLAs of the Opposition Congress and Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF demanded a discussion on the decision in the state Assembly.

"We have decided to repeal the act as it has provision to allow marriage of girls and boys aged between five to eight years. You listen to it carefully; I will not allow child marriage to happen in Assam as long as Himanta Biswa Sarma is alive."

"The Congress and AIUDF are doing a business of child marriage. But I want to challenge you politically today that by 2026 (the next elections in Assam), we will shut this shop forever," Sarma said as he got agitated inside the state Assembly.

Sarma's jibe at Congress came as soon as Debabrata Saikia, the leader of Congress Legislature Party said that the government could have amended the paragraph that allowed child marriage instead of repealing the act.

Monday was the last day of the budget session of the state Assembly.