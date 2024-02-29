Daily loss of Rs 1,643 crore by Assam bandh recoverable from agitators: DGP

Guwahati: A day after opposition parties of Assam threatened a state-wide bandh if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is implemented, DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Thursday warned that financial losses, estimated to be Rs 1,643 crore a day due to the agitation, can be recovered from the organisers.
The United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), formed in the state in line with Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), on Wednesday announced that a state-wide bandh will be called the very next day of the contentious Act coming into force, followed by 'gherao' of the Janata Bhawan (the secretariat) on next day.
Reiterating my post of June 2022 about Bandh Calls and responsibility/accountability of those who call for Bandh as directed by Hon’ble Gauhati High Court in WP(C) 7570/2013— GP Singh (@gpsinghips) February 29, 2024
Date : 19.03.2019
Needless to say that with the GSDP of Assam pegged at INR 5,65,401 Crore, loss from a… https://t.co/ljYCUN90V8
In a post on X, Singh shared two pages of a Gauhati High Court order on bandhs, pronounced in 2019, and re-posted his own statement on the issue from June 2022.
"Needless to say, that with the GSDP of Assam pegged at Rs 5,65,401 crore, loss from a day's bandh would be approximately Rs 1,643 crore recoverable from those who call for such a bandh in accordance with para 35(9) of the aforementioned order of the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court order," he added.
Reacting to the DGP's post, Raijor Dal chief and MLA Akhil Gogoi said there will be no problem at all if the CAA is not implemented.
"You (Centre) will bring a draconian law and if we protest, then we will be punished for making the losses. Who is to be blamed for this loss? Is it BJP or us? They are planning to give citizenship to 15-20 lakh Bangladeshis, and we cannot even protest!"
"Who is this DGP? Why does he not tell the Centre to withdraw this law if he is so concerned about the financial losses to the state?" asked Gogoi, who had spent 567 days in jail for his alleged role in violent anti-CAA agitation of 2019 before a Special NIA Court cleared him of all charges.
Gogoi, who is the Chief Spokesperson of the UOFA, claimed that Assamese identity and culture will die if the CAA is implemented in the state.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here.
Meanwhile, activists of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) staged protests at several places, including Guwahati and Upper Assam districts such as Tinsukia, and demanded repeal of the Act.
"The government is not allowing us to protest peacefully. It is our democratic right to lodge our opposition, but they are using police force to stop us," an agitator said while being dragged by police into a vehicle.
A police official said the agitators tried to obstruct traffic in Tinsukia town, following which they were detained and taken to the nearby police station.
The KMSS and SMSS are sister organisations of the Raijor Dal.