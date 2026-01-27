Elderly woman trampled to death by wild elephants in Assam

<p>Diphu (Assam): A 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, a police officer said.</p>.<p>The woman, identified as Kasang Kropi, was returning from a religious programme along with a group of women when they came across a herd of wild elephants at Hijunglangsang village in Jirikideng police station area, he said.</p>.Assam's tableau at Republic Day parade showcases Asharikandi terracotta craft tradition.<p>An elephant trampled her to death while the other women managed to flee from the spot.</p>.<p>The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added. </p>