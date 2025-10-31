<p>Guwahati: Assam witnessed unusual scenes since Friday morning as its cultural icon, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zubeen-garg">Zubeen Garg</a>'s last Assamese movie, <em>Roi Roi Binale</em> hit the screens with screening starting as early as 4:45 am and fans coming out of movie halls teary-eyeed, some even shouting slogans.</p><p>Assam has remained in grief since September 19, when the 52-year singer, musician, actor and filmmaker, died while swimming in sea in Singapore. His fans across Assam have been carrying out a campaign, online and on the streets, demanding justice to Zubeen's family and fans. Zubeen was in Singapore to attend the Northeast India Festival. </p><p>Release of the movie, in which Zubeen plays the role of a blind man, left his fans emotional. Many braved the late night rains and sudden dip in temperature and were seen standing in queues in movie halls and multiplexes as screening began at 4:45 am at RR Cinema in North Assam's Dhemaji district. Screening in others began simultaneously.</p>.Assam govt to donate GST from Zubeen Garg's last film to his foundation.<p>According to distributors, film has been released across 91 screens in the Northeast, including 85 in Assam, with over 585 daily shows for the next seven days. Nationwide, it’s screening on 92 screens with over 150 shows daily. For the first time, an Assamese film is being shown in cities such as Lucknow, Pune, Dehradun, Jamshedpur, Patna, Dhanbad, Jhansi, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Jaipur, Goa and Indore.</p><p>"I can't explain my feelings. It felt like Zubeen da is still around. In the movie, Zubeen played the role of a blind man who wanted to see the sea. In the movie, he returned after seeing the sea but in reality, those who were with him in Singapore could not bring him back," said Rashmita Saikia, a bank employee, said as she came out of a multiplex at Adabari in Guwahati. Saikia booked her ticket for the first show as she has office.</p><p>"Joi Zubeen da," many shouted inside the halls before and after the screening.</p><p>His fans demand that those who were responsible for the circumstances leading to Zubeen's death in the sea, should be punished. An SIT is conducting the investigation.</p><p>Zubeen's wife, Garima said the singer worked very hard for <em>Roi Roi Binale</em> and used to frequently talk about it saying that the movie would get more love from the people in Assam. </p><p>Apart from being an iconic singer and musician, Zubeen was very passionate about Assamese cinema and he dreamt of brinbing world-class technology and feel to the Assamese movie. He entered film-making when Assamese film industry was going through a crisis. His movies like <em>Mission China</em>, <em>Kanchanjangha</em>, <em>Rodor Chithi</em>, <em>Dr Bezbaruah</em> got warm response from his fans and brought money to the film industry. </p><p>Distributors said tickets for the next two weeks for <em>Roi Roi Binale</em> has been booked and they expect the film to break all records of revenue collection.</p><p>Assam government on Wednesday decided that the state share of the GST to be collected from the movie would be paid to Kala Guru Artist Foundation, a trust formed by Zubeen Garg for assistance to artists during distress. </p>