Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

'Joi Zubeen da': Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi takes pledge to uphold Zubeen Garg's values

He ended his pledge with the 'Joi Zubeen da' chant.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 16:58 IST
India NewsCongressAssamTrendingGaurav GogoiZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us