Karbi Youth Festival in Assam to attract people from around the world: Murmu

Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu hoped that the Karbi Youth Festival in Assam would attract people from across the world as it has become one of the major folk festivals of the country.

"I am confident that this Youth Festival will continue to be far-reaching and immensely popular. This festival will surely attract people from across the world as one of the major folk festivals of India. This Youth Festival will continue to grow as an example of positive energy for the entire Northeastern region, including Karbi Anglong and Assam," Murmu said while virtually addressing the festival on Wednesday.

The festival, which turned 50 this year, will conclude on Friday. The festival began on January 12 at the Taralangso stadium at Diphu in Central Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

Murmu was scheduled to attend the function and address the large gathering. But her visit was cancelled due to bad weather. Murmu visited Meghalaya on Tuesday but could not visit Diphu due to the weather condition. A copy of the President's speech was shared on Thursday.

The festival displayed the cultural heritage of the Karbis, one of the major ethnic communities in Assam.