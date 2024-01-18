Karbi Youth Festival in Assam to attract people from around the world: Murmu

Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu hoped that the Karbi Youth Festival in Assam would attract people from across the world as it has become one of the major folk festivals of the country.
"I am confident that this Youth Festival will continue to be far-reaching and immensely popular. This festival will surely attract people from across the world as one of the major folk festivals of India. This Youth Festival will continue to grow as an example of positive energy for the entire Northeastern region, including Karbi Anglong and Assam," Murmu said while virtually addressing the festival on Wednesday.
The festival, which turned 50 this year, will conclude on Friday. The festival began on January 12 at the Taralangso stadium at Diphu in Central Assam's Karbi Anglong district.
Murmu was scheduled to attend the function and address the large gathering. But her visit was cancelled due to bad weather. Murmu visited Meghalaya on Tuesday but could not visit Diphu due to the weather condition. A copy of the President's speech was shared on Thursday.
The festival displayed the cultural heritage of the Karbis, one of the major ethnic communities in Assam.
"In my view, the Karbi Anglong Youth Festival is also a festival of India's golden period. I appreciate the continued efforts of the Karbi Cultural Society in preserving the art and tradition of the endangered tribes. This Youth Festival is also an opportunity to preserve the cultural heritage of the Karbi tribal community and at the same time celebrate the diversity of various other communities," said the President in her virtual speech.
This Youth Festival has played a crucial role in liberating us from the painful memories of the past and has helped us to march ahead toward the path of progress with enthusiasm and renewed vigour. I am told that this Youth Festival is the largest event of its kind in the entire Northeastern region, Murmu said.
"I am pleased to know that at this festival, apart from the beautiful display of musical performances, food items, games, arts and crafts, other literary activities and cultural activities are also organized. It is through these festivals that the inherent talent of the people of this place, especially the youth, gets a platform for artistic expression."
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, travelled to Diphu and addressed the festival on Wednesday.