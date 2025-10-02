Murder charge slapped on Zubeen Garg's manager, festival organiser: Assam Police

<p>Guwahati: The Assam Police slapped murder charge on Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the death of the singer in Singapore, a senior officer said on Thursday.</p><p>The two were arrested from Delhi on Wednesday.</p><p>Munna Prasad Gupta, the Special DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police, told reporters that interrogation of the two arrested persons has been going on after a court here remanded them to a 14-day police custody.</p><p>"The investigation is going on, and I cannot share much detail. We have added Section 103 of the BNS in the FIR now," he said.</p><p>Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with the punishment for murder. It mandates that whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life and a fine.</p>.Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar pays tribute to singer Zubeen Garg on 13th day rituals at Jorhat, Assam.<p>The police on Wednesday said Sharma and Mahanta were booked under various sections of the BNS for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence.</p><p>Mahanta is the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who is presently the Chief Information Commissioner of the Assam State Information Commission.</p><p>His elder brother is Nani Gopal Mahanta, who was the education advisor to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma before he became the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University.</p>