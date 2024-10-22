NIA frames charges against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi under UAPA in anti-CAA stir case

<p>The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday framed charges against former Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi under provisions of the UAPA and IPC for participating in anti-CAA stirs.</p><p>Charges in similar cases were also framed against three other individuals.</p><p>Gogoi, the Raijor Dal President, has been a strong critic of the CAA. When the first person from Assam got his citizenship under the new act, the lawmaker had said, "CAA is a threat to our identity. Despite losing five youths in the anti-CAA movement in 2019, the government went ahead and now started giving citizenship to illegal immigrants. This act is anti-Constitution and a threat to democracy."</p> <p><em>More to follow....</em></p>