Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

NIA frames charges against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi under UAPA in anti-CAA stir case

Gogoi, the Raijor Dal President, has been a strong critic of the CAA. When the first person from Assam got his citizenship under the new act, the lawmaker had said, 'CAA is a threat to our identity'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 07:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 07:04 IST
India NewsAssamNIANational Investigation AgencyCAAUAPAAkhil Gogoi

Follow us on :

Follow Us