Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

People of Assam deserve better, they will get it after 2026 polls: Gaurav Gogoi

Gogoi, who is also president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, said there have been 'so many embarrassing instances' involving the chief minister.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 06:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 06:06 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaGaurav Gogoi

Follow us on :

Follow Us