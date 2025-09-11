Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Election Commission mulls postal ballots for NRI voters as Kerala braces up for SIR

The Election Commission will have a meeting with representatives of all political parties on September 20.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 14:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Kerala chief electoral officer Rathan U Kelkar.

Kerala chief electoral officer Rathan U Kelkar.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 14:31 IST
KeralaKerala NewsNRIPostal ballotkerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us