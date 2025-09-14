<p>Mangaldoi (Assam): Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth Rs 6,300 crore at Mangaldoi in Assam's Darrang district.</p><p>He launched the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a nursing college and a GNM school.</p><p>The combined investment in these healthcare projects is worth Rs 570 crore, officials said.</p>.Second visit to Kolkata in less than a month, PM Modi to inaugurate 3-day armed forces' conference.<p>The PM also laid the foundation stones for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya.</p><p>The cost for the Ring Road project was estimated at Rs 4,530 crore.</p><p>The PM will, later in the day, inaugurate the newly constructed over Rs 5000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant and the Rs 7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at the Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat district.</p><p>Modi had arrived in Assam on Saturday evening and attended Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations.</p>