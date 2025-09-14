Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 18,530 crore in Assam

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 04:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 04:05 IST
India NewsAssamNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us