<p>Guwahati: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> will unveil projects worth Rs 18,530 crore in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a>'s Darrang and Golaghat districts on Sunday and will address two public rallies there.</p><p>The PM will lay the foundation stones for Darrang Medical College along with a nursing college and a GNM school in Mangaldai town, and the combined investment for these healthcare projects is Rs 570 crore, officials said.</p><p>The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya, they said.</p><p>The cost for the Ring Road project was estimated at Rs 4,530 crore.</p><p>The PM's programme at Mangaldai is scheduled to begin at 11.30 am, the officials said.</p><p>The prime minister arrived in Guwahati on Saturday on a two-day visit to Assam and attended the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika.</p><p>Later in the day, Modi will leave for Numaligarh in Golaghat district, where he will inaugurate the newly constructed over Rs 5,000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant with a capacity of 50 KTPA fuel-grade ethanol, the officials said.</p><p>He will also lay the foundation stone for the Rs 7,230 crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit, which will produce 360 KTPA propylene, expected to give a big boost to the entire plastic value chain, they said.</p><p>The programme at Numaligarh is scheduled to begin at 2.15 pm.</p><p>Modi will also address public rallies at Mangaldai and Numaligarh.</p><p>The PM will leave for Kolkata from the Jorhat airport on Sunday evening.</p>