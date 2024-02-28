PM Modi's itinerary during two-day Assam visit: Stay at Kaziranga National Park & a jungle safari

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to stay at the Kaziranga National Park and undertake a jungle safari during his two-day visit to Assam from March 8, an official said on Wednesday.

Modi is scheduled to arrive at Kaziranga in the evening of March 8 and stay the night, before taking a safari inside the park the next morning and then leave for Jorhat to attend a series of programmes.

Assam Forest and Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary visited the Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday and held a series of meetings with senior officials, including Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur and Director General of Police G P Singh, to finalise arrangements for the prime minister's visit.