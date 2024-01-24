Rahul dares Assam police to file more FIRs; says he won't be intimidated

The Guwahati Police on Tuesday suo motu registered an FIR against Gandhi and other leaders for wanton acts of violence in the state capital.

"The BJP-RSS wants to wipe out the language, culture, and history of Assam. They want to run Assam from Nagpur, but we will not allow it. Assam will be run from Assam only", Gandhi said.

Alleging that a series of corruption related activities are taking place in Assam, the Congress leader termed Sarma as the 'most corrupt CM' in the country.

"While he (Sarma) speaks to you, he steals your land. While you chew betel nut, he corners the supari business. He has taken land in Kaziranga National Park also", Gandhi said.